J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
