James Gero Buys 10,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.96 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

