James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 381,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,481. The stock has a market cap of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

