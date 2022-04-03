Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

