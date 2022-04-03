Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

