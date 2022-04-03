Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $103.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.