Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $443.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.66 and a 200-day moving average of $482.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

