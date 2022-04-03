Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $118.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

