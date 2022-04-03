Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of Compass Diversified worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $24.24 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

