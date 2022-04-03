Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,337,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

