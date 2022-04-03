Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,997 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $258.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.