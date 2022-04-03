JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.55 ($2.02). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 148.25 ($1.94), with a volume of 9,278,916 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.60) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.57 ($8.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.42. The firm has a market cap of £7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($27,901,493.32).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

