Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sportradar Group in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

