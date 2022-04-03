Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

CONN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

