Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 1,935,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,851. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after acquiring an additional 563,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after buying an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

