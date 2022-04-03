Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in RH by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $266,764,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

