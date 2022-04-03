JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JKS. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after purchasing an additional 212,645 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,384,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

