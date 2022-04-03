John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives $133.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE JBT traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $121.26. 434,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

