John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $151,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

JBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $121.26 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.22.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

