JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $4.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $13.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

