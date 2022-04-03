JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

