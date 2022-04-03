JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price to $108.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $95,105,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $3,070,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

