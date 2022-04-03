Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from €28.50 ($31.32) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

