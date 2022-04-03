Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JUST. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

JUST stock opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Friday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 21.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The stock has a market cap of £936.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.61.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

