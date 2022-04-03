Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JUST. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 123.50 ($1.62).
JUST stock opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Friday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 21.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The stock has a market cap of £936.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.61.
About Just Group (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
