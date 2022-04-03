Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 393.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kape Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 284.90 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.03).

In other Kape Technologies news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,405,816.09).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

