Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.95. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 63,909 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.24.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
