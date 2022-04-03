Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 3,344,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,110. The company has a market capitalization of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 49,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.