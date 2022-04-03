Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

