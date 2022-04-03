KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

