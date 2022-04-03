KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
