KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $12.37

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $13.78. KE shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 245,000 shares.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.