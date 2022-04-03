Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $48.01 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

