Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

