Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

