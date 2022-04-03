Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,877,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

