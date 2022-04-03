Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $268,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

