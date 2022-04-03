Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $271,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

