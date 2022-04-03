Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 41,335.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 145,088 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Polianta Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 550,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.