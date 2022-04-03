Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $195.77 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $173.58 and a 12 month high of $201.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $190.00.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

