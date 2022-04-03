Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

