KeyCorp Lowers Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $6.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.
NYSE BLND opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.
In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.
