KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $442.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $11.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.93. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.