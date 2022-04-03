Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.81. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.