Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.