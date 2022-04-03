Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $10.19. Klabin shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1312 per share. This is an increase from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

