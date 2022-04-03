Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 30,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,265 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $50.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,370 shares of company stock worth $2,354,741 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

