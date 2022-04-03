Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) received a C$7.50 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GUD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.36 million and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.01 and a 52 week high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

