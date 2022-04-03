Komodo (KMD) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $82.26 million and $3.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00382912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00090291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00106218 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,007,754 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.