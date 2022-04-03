Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $183.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 262.25 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.