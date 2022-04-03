Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,303,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.