L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head-To-Head Contrast

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.74 $1.85 billion $9.11 27.79 NextNav $760,000.00 963.08 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $252.73, indicating a potential downside of 0.17%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.88%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

